Smith scores 24 to lead Charleston past Chattanooga 85-78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 24 points in Charleston's season-opening 85-78 victory against Chattanooga on Monday night.

Smith was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-for-10 from distance, and went 5-for-5 from the line for the Cougars. Jaylon Scott added 11 points while finishing 4-of-7 from the floor, and also had five rebounds. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points.

The Mocs were led by Jake Stephens, who posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Chattanooga also got 20 points from Jamal Johnson. In addition, Demetrius Davis had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Chattanooga hosts Oakland City on Thursday and Charleston plays at North Carolina on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.