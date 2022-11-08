Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 1,109 Million by 2025 | Market.us

Silicon Carbide Wafer is a new type of wafer that has been developed by researchers. This new type of wafer is made from silicon and carbon, and it has many benefits over the current silicon wafers that are used in electronic devices. The global silicon carbide wafer market was valued at USD 302.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,109 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2018 to 2025. Silicon carbide (SiC) is a chemical compound of silicon and carbon. It has been increasingly used in the semiconductor industry due to its wide bandgap and high thermal conductivity. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Due to their growing semiconductor industry, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Japan are the top consumers of silicon carbide wafers. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region will experience the fastest growth. This is due to the large number of companies that are located in the region.

Silicon Carbide Wafer, a semiconductor wafer, is used extensively in electronic devices and microelectronic chip manufacturing. Silicon Carbide Wafer has high power density, high temperature stability and high electron mobility. It can also operate at very high temperatures and has excellent thermal conductivity.

The silicon carbide market is growing because of the increasing demand for SiC devices used in power electronics. SiC (silicon carbide) is a broad-bandgap semiconductor material that offers many advantages over silicon-based devices. SiC devices have higher power density, lower switching losses and better thermal stability than conventional silicon devices. These properties make SiC devices suitable for high-voltage power supplies and electric vehicles.

Because they produce less emissions and are more fuel efficient, hybrid and electric vehicles are growing in popularity around the globe. These vehicles will continue to be in demand, driving the need for silicon carbide (SiC), wafers.

Who Are Top Winning?

New product launches, portfolio expansion, strategic collaborations, and mergers are some of the strategies used by the aforementioned companies to stay afloat in the Silicon Carbide Wafer market.

Some of the key players operating in the Silicon Carbide Wafer market [In no particular order of Rank] are Cree, Dow Corning, SiCrystal, II-VI Advanced Materials, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, Norstel, Aymont Technology, TankeBlue, SICC, Hebei Synlight Crystal, CETC.

Silicon Carbide Wafer Market – Segmentation

The global Silicon Carbide Wafer market is segmented on the basis of product type and by application type. The pricing analysis of the Silicon Carbide Wafer market can be done on the basis of product type segment.

Application Segment Analysis: Some of the key applications are as follow:

Power Device

Electronics and OptoElectronics

Wireless Infrastructure

Other

Type Segment Analysis: Some of the key types analyzed in this report are as follows:

2 Inch

3 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

Other

Silicon Carbide Wafer Market: Region Segment Analysis

On the basis of geography, global Silicon Carbide Wafer market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is presently leading the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market.

Along with North America, Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafer market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to major investments. The demand for Silicon Carbide Wafer is also anticipated to register high growth in global hubs such as Europe and Latin America region.

In conclusion, the silicon carbide wafer market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. With the increasing demand for electronic devices, silicon carbide will continue to be an important material for semiconductor manufacturers.

Examined in the study are:

– Silicon Carbide Wafer Market behavior, risk and opportunity levels

– An assessment of end-industry behavior and opportunity

– An anticipated timeline for Silicon Carbide Wafer industry recovery

