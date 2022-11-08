Wahl's double-double leads Wisconsin past South Dakota 85-59

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds, four Wisconsin players scored in double figures and the Badgers defeated South Dakota 85-59 in a season opener on Monday night.

Chucky Hepburn had 14 points, Steven Crowl 12 and Max Klesmit 11 for the Badgers.

The Badgers held the Coyotes to two points through the first six minutes and their lead reached 11-2 when Hepburn hit one of his three 3-pointers for the game.

Wisconsin led 38-28 at halftime and 59-39 with about 11 minutes remaining in the second half. The lead peaked at 28 in the final minute.

Wisconsin shot 46% from 3-point distance, making 12 of 26. The Badgers made nine 3-pointers in the first half and led 38-28 at the break.

New Zealander Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota's leading returning scorer from last season, led the Coyotes with 21 points.

It was Eric Peterson's first game as South Dakota coach.

South Dakota had more turnovers (10) than assists (7).

Wisconsin had 14 assists and 10 turnovers.

___

