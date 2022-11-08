Oquendo, Anselem lead Georgia past Western Carolina 68-55

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Frank Anselem added 11, and Georgia defeated Western Carolina 68-55 in a season opener on Monday night.

The win came in the debut of Bulldogs coach Mike White, the 23rd coach in Georgia's 118 seasons of basketball.

Anselem's jumper with 18:40 remaining in the first half was the game's only points until teammate Braelen Bridges scored three-and-a-half minutes later. Tre Jackson finally got the Catamounts on the board when he hit a 3-pointer with 14:46 remaining.

Georgia, which had 13 assists and 21 turnovers, struggled to pull away and Western Carolina was within 42-40 when Bernard Pelote hit a 3 with 13 minutes left. Western Carolina was within six points with eight minutes to go but never got closer.

Tyzhaun Claude, a junior who scored 3.4 points per game last season, had 18 points and seven rebounds for Western Carolina and Jackson finished with 17 points, six assists and three steals.

