Taiwan adds 24,935 local COVID cases, 15 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 24,935 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Nov. 8), with 39 imported cases, and 15 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 27.2% compared to the same day last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said Tuesday's recorded number of deaths marks the lowest since May 3. However, he admitted there is a data latency for Tuesday, so it might not fully reflect the actual death numbers in southern Taiwan.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,678 males and 13,231 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 26 cases are still under investigation.

Kaohsiung City reported 3,734 cases, 3,722 cases in New Taipei City, 3,552 in Taichung City, 2,541 in Tainan City, 2,166 in Taoyuan City, 2,107 in Taipei City, 1,292 in Changhua County, 929 in Pingtung County, 701 Yunlin County, 567 in Chiayi County, 555 in Hsinchu County, 546 in Miaoli County, 493 in Hsinchu City, 477 in Nantou County, 380 in Chiayi City, 357 in Yilan County, 255 in Keelung City, 239 in Hualien County, 155 in Taitung County, 94 in Kinmen County, 50 in Penghu County, and 23 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 39 imported cases included 14 males and 25 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 15 deaths included 5 males and 10 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 14 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 11 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

A woman in her 40s, who was diagnosed with a myelomonocytic disease and had not been vaccinated, was the youngest death recorded on Tuesday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,929,052 cases, of which 7,892,278 were local and 36,720 were imported. So far, 13,230 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.