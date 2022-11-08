Taichung announces subsidies of up to NT$12,000 child per month for house tenants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To ease the burden of rearing children among families renting a house in the city, Taichung's mayor announced Tuesday (Nov. 8) the city government will provide cash subsidies between NT$4,000 (US$125) and NT$12,000 per month to tenants with children under 12.

The application process is from Nov. 1-30, said Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) at a council meeting.

According to the city government website, those renting a house in Taichung, who are registered as a Taichung citizen, and have one child should be eligible to apply for a subsidy of NT$4,000 if qualified. This rises to NT$8,000 for a family with two children, NT$12,000 for a family with three children or higher.

Those, including family members, with owned property are not eligible to apply for the subsidy. Lu said the new subsidy program will be funded from the multi-house tax collected by the city government.