Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taichung announces subsidies of up to NT$12,000 child per month for house tenants

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen announces policy that sees subsidy rise depending on number of children

  219
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/08 15:16
Parents with a child. 

Parents with a child.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To ease the burden of rearing children among families renting a house in the city, Taichung's mayor announced Tuesday (Nov. 8) the city government will provide cash subsidies between NT$4,000 (US$125) and NT$12,000 per month to tenants with children under 12.

The application process is from Nov. 1-30, said Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) at a council meeting.

According to the city government website, those renting a house in Taichung, who are registered as a Taichung citizen, and have one child should be eligible to apply for a subsidy of NT$4,000 if qualified. This rises to NT$8,000 for a family with two children, NT$12,000 for a family with three children or higher.

Those, including family members, with owned property are not eligible to apply for the subsidy. Lu said the new subsidy program will be funded from the multi-house tax collected by the city government.
child subsidy
Taichung
city government
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕)

RELATED ARTICLES

Compass Music Festival returns to central Taiwan after pandemic
Compass Music Festival returns to central Taiwan after pandemic
2022/11/04 18:14
Empty lifeboats found off Taiwan’s Penghu during search for missing Indonesian sailors
Empty lifeboats found off Taiwan’s Penghu during search for missing Indonesian sailors
2022/11/02 19:45
Taiwan to construct hangars designed to withstand Chinese ballistic missile strikes
Taiwan to construct hangars designed to withstand Chinese ballistic missile strikes
2022/11/02 17:19
Over 2,500 rooms for cherry season at central Taiwan farm booked in 1 minute
Over 2,500 rooms for cherry season at central Taiwan farm booked in 1 minute
2022/11/01 19:55
Police in central Taiwan identify body in barrel as person missing since 2019
Police in central Taiwan identify body in barrel as person missing since 2019
2022/10/28 18:57