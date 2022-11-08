Foreign minister says China is 'suffocating' Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is trying to isolate Taiwan on all fronts, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

In a 30-minute video released on Nov. 6 and titled, “Inside the battle for Taiwan and China's looming war threat,” Wu said China is trying to isolate Taiwan through military, economic, and diplomatic means. “They want to hurt Taiwan,” he said, adding, that this has instead made the Taiwanese more resilient in efforts to defend themselves.

Wu said given that Taiwan is already a democracy, “there’s no way you can pressure the Taiwanese people to accept something that China is offering.”

The foreign minister mentioned China’s banning of more than 1000 Taiwanese products to sabotage the nation’s economy. He also pointed out that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry accounts for 63% of the world's manufacturing capacity and 92% of the world's advanced manufacturing process, MOFA said in a statement, but these segments did not make it into the video.

The program featured interviews with independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), Presidential Office spokesperson and Hualien magistrate candidate Kolas Yotaka (谷辣斯．尤達卡), former Democratic Progressive Party Taipei Chapter Chair Enoch Wu ( 吳怡農), former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, and RAND Corporation President and CEO Jason Matheny to get a clearer picture of the dynamics occurring in Taiwan.