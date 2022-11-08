Meyers shines in debut in 88-51 win for No. 17 Terp women

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 19 points in her debut for No. 17 Maryland and the retooled Terrapins raced past George Mason 88-51 on Monday to open the season.

Meyers, an AP honorable mention All-American at Princeton and one of nine new Terrapins, made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Shyanne Sellers added 14 points, Bri McDaniel had 13 and Diamond Miller 11 for Maryland.

Meyers had 13 points and Miller 11 as the Terrapins raced to a 39-17 halftime lead, holding the Patriots to 25% shooting with 10 turnovers.

A 10-2 run, highlighted by four points from Florida transfer Lavender Briggs, pushed the lead to 27 midway through the third quarter.

Taylor Jameson scored 15 points for George Mason, which was 5 of 22 from 3-point range and had 18 turnovers.

___

