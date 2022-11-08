Former NBA star center Dwight Howard to play in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star center Dwight Howard is coming to Taiwan to play in the T1 League for the Taoyuan Leopards.

The 36-year-old center made the announcement in a video posted on the Taoyuan Leopards Instagram account on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). “I am so so excited, and I can’t wait to touch down in Taiwan and start playing,” said the eight-time NBA All-Star.

Howard said this will be the third time he has been to Taiwan, and that he is looking forward to seeing the fans and eating the food. The former number-one pick in the 2004 NBA draft also said he is eager to bring a T1 championship to Taoyuan.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year ended by saying he is excited to meet his new teammates and coaching staff. “I’m coming with open arms, with big hugs and smiles.”

Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA for teams including the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks, according to ESPN.

The Leopards will hold an official press conference on Saturday (Nov. 12) to welcome Howard to the T1 League, according to ETToday.