No. 13 Hoosiers rout Morehead St. 88-53 in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping No. 13 Indiana defeat Morehead State 88-53 in season opener for both teams Monday night.

The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in the series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference foes.

Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 14 points, and Drew Thelwell had 11 for the OVC favorites.

Indiana took control after Freeman completed a four-point play to tie the score at 21 midway through the first half.

The Hoosiers answered with the first 13 points in a 20-4 run that helped build a 41-29 halftime lead. They opened the second half with six straight points to make it an 18-point lead and continued pulling away in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The Eagles have played ranked foes in three straight season openers, but they were no match against the longer, stronger and quicker Hoosiers. With 11 newcomers, it may take time to figure out how everything fits together, but they should have better days ahead.

Indiana: After a strong start, the Hoosiers went into the kind of lull that drives coaches crazy. But the fact they rebounded as quickly — and as thoroughly — in Game 1 is a promising sign that Indiana could be as good as advertised.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: Plays its home opener Thursday against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.

Indiana: Returns to Assembly Hall on Thursday against Bethune-Cookman.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25