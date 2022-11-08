No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points to help No. 22 Michigan to a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in the season opener on Monday night.

After the Mastodons opened an 8-4 lead, Michigan went on a 20-0 run to take control of the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne twice pulled within nine points in the first half, but Michigan quickly answered to push the lead back into double digits.

The Wolverines stretched their advantage to 24 points midway through the second half and the closest the Mastodons could get the was within 12.

Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 15 points and Bobby Planutis added 13 for the Mastodons, who were voted the preseason favorites to win the Horizon League title this season.

BIG PICTURE:

Despite losing four of five starters from last year, Michigan showed that it still has plenty of offense Newcomers Jett Howard and Joey Baker provide the Wolverines with other scoring options. Howard, the son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, hit five of 10 3-pointers.

UP NEXT:

Michigan: plays cross-county rival Eastern Michigan on Friday in Detroit.

Purdue Fort Wayne will host Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Saturday.

