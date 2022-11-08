Lithuanian trade office in Taipei officially opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite announced the opening of the Lithuanian Trade Representative Office on Monday (Nov. 7) at a reception in Taiwan’s reciprocal office in Vilnius.

Armonaite also tweeted the trade office will allow for “better cooperation” between Lithuania and Taiwan. “Lithuania is taking a huge step towards becoming a high-tech powerhouse in EU, and this partnership will strengthen that,” she added.

The Lithuania office is located on the 12th floor of the Taipei World Trade Center International Trade Building.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) European Affairs director Vincent Yao (姚金祥) paid a visit to the new office on Monday and met the Lithuanian representative to Taiwan, Paulius Lukauskas, according to a MOFA press release. Lukauskas previously served as a government vice-chancellor and advisor to the prime minister regarding strategic reforms.

Taiwan and Lithuania are close partners on the front line of combatting authoritarianism, MOFA said. The two countries share universal values, including democracy and freedom, and face similar challenges brought about by the post-pandemic recovery and the Russia-Ukraine war, the ministry added.

During a visit to Taiwan in September, Lithuania Vice Minister of the Economy and Innovation Karolis Zemaitis said he sees “a lot of potential” for high-tech cooperation and food trade between Lithuania and Taiwan.