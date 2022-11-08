Taiwan tracks 63 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 63 Chinese military planes and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 7).

Of the 63 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 31 were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including 24 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, according to the MND. Meanwhile, only two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 168 military aircraft and 23 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 31 out of 63 Chinese planes on Nov. 7. (MND image)