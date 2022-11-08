Joens scores 28 as Iowa State women beat Cleveland State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and No. 8 Iowa State opened the season with an 87-54 victory against Cleveland State on Monday.

Joens, a preseason All-American, nearly recorded a double-double in the first half with 24 points and nine boards. She has 50 career double-doubles.

The entire Cleveland State roster had a combined 20 points at halftime.

Stephanie Soares added 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Cyclones (1-0).

Gabriella Smith led Cleveland State (0-1) with 16 points and Brittni Moore added nine.

NO. 22 NEBRASKA 100, OMAHA 36

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and nine rebounds, leading Nebraska to the runaway victory in its season opener.

Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers. Alexis Markowski had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Elena Pilakouta had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks.

___

