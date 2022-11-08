Ireland scrumhalf Murray injured out of rest of home series

DUBLIN (AP) — Scrumhalf Conor Murray will play no further part in Ireland's home rugby series this month due to the groin injury against South Africa last weekend.

Murray limped off in the first half of what was his 100th Ireland cap on Saturday.

He will miss games against Fiji this Saturday and Australia a week later at Lansdowne Road.

He was ruled out by Ireland on Monday.

Two others who were injured on Saturday in the 19-16 win over the Springboks, prop Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and inside center Stuart McCloskey (arm), were passed fit to train.

Center Robbie Henshaw will join them after getting over the hamstring complaint which forced him to withdraw from the South Africa test.

Captain Jonathan Sexton was recovering from a dead leg.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports