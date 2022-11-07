SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|16
|Evansville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|30
|Huntsville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|13
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Knoxville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Fayetteville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Roanoke
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Pensacola
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|20
|23
|Vermilion County
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|21
|Macon
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Evansville 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 2, Peoria 1
Roanoke at Fayetteville, ppd
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.