SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 16 Evansville 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 30 Huntsville 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 13 Birmingham 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 12 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16 Knoxville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 7 Fayetteville 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11 Roanoke 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13 Pensacola 6 2 4 0 0 4 20 23 Vermilion County 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21 Macon 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Evansville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Roanoke at Fayetteville, ppd

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.