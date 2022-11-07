All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 12 10 2 0 20 51 30 6-0-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Detroit 12 7 3 2 16 37 35 5-1-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 Toronto 13 7 4 2 16 37 34 5-1-0 2-3-2 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 12 7 4 1 15 40 38 3-1-1 4-3-0 3-0-0 Florida 13 7 5 1 15 43 42 3-0-1 4-5-0 2-1-1 Buffalo 12 7 5 0 14 49 38 4-2-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Montreal 12 5 6 1 11 34 40 3-3-0 2-3-1 2-1-0 Ottawa 11 4 7 0 8 38 38 4-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 44 31 4-2-0 5-1-0 2-2-0 Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 34 3-2-0 5-1-1 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 13 6 4 3 15 36 39 3-2-3 3-2-0 1-2-0 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 28 28 3-1-1 3-2-1 1-0-2 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 5 0 14 41 30 4-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Washington 13 5 6 2 12 35 38 3-2-1 2-4-1 1-0-1 Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44 3-1-1 1-5-1 1-0-0 Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55 2-5-0 1-4-0 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 12 8 3 1 17 46 27 4-1-0 4-2-1 4-0-0 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 27 4-1-0 3-2-1 4-1-0 Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31 2-1-1 4-3-0 2-0-1 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39 4-2-1 1-3-1 0-2-1 Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40 2-4-0 3-1-1 1-1-0 Nashville 12 5 6 1 11 34 40 2-3-1 3-3-0 1-2-0 Arizona 11 4 6 1 9 31 45 1-2-1 3-4-0 0-1-1 St. Louis 9 3 6 0 6 21 35 1-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 13 11 2 0 22 46 27 5-1-0 6-1-0 4-1-0 Seattle 13 7 4 2 16 45 40 2-3-1 5-1-1 2-2-1 Los Angeles 14 7 6 1 15 49 53 3-3-0 4-3-1 0-2-0 Edmonton 12 7 5 0 14 46 42 4-5-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Calgary 10 5 4 1 11 32 33 4-4-1 1-0-0 2-2-0 Vancouver 12 3 6 3 9 41 49 2-3-1 1-3-2 2-1-0 Anaheim 13 4 8 1 9 39 61 2-2-0 2-6-1 3-2-0 San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49 1-5-3 2-3-0 0-1-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Florida 5, Anaheim 3

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.