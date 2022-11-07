All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 11 8 1 1 1 18 30 24 Bridgeport 10 7 2 1 0 15 40 30 WB/Scranton 9 6 2 1 0 13 24 17 Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 24 21 Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25 Springfield 10 5 4 0 1 11 33 29 Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30 Hartford 8 2 4 1 1 6 20 30

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28 Rochester 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 33 Cleveland 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 39 Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41 Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20 Syracuse 10 2 5 1 2 7 34 40 Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 26 Manitoba 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 23 Texas 10 5 3 1 1 12 33 28 Grand Rapids 10 5 5 0 0 10 34 41 Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35 Iowa 9 3 3 1 2 9 28 31 Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 27

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 21 Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21 Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29 Abbotsford 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 31 San Jose 8 4 3 0 1 9 21 25 Colorado 9 4 5 0 0 8 30 29 Calgary 9 4 5 0 0 8 33 33 San Diego 10 3 7 0 0 6 27 38 Henderson 10 2 8 0 0 4 25 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Manitoba 2, Texas 1

Providence 1, Bridgeport 0

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 5, Rockford 4

Calgary 8, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.