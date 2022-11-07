All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|11
|8
|1
|1
|1
|18
|30
|24
|Bridgeport
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|40
|30
|WB/Scranton
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|24
|17
|Hershey
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|24
|21
|Charlotte
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|24
|25
|Springfield
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|33
|29
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|22
|30
|Hartford
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|20
|30
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|28
|Rochester
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|33
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|39
|Belleville
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|41
|Utica
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Syracuse
|10
|2
|5
|1
|2
|7
|34
|40
|Laval
|11
|2
|6
|3
|0
|7
|34
|43
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|35
|26
|Manitoba
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|23
|Texas
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|33
|28
|Grand Rapids
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|34
|41
|Rockford
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|34
|35
|Iowa
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|28
|31
|Chicago
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|27
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|33
|21
|Tucson
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|21
|Bakersfield
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Coachella Valley
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|33
|29
|Abbotsford
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|28
|31
|San Jose
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|21
|25
|Colorado
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|30
|29
|Calgary
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|33
|33
|San Diego
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|27
|38
|Henderson
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|25
|34
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Manitoba 2, Texas 1
Providence 1, Bridgeport 0
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 5, Rockford 4
Calgary 8, San Jose 2
No games scheduled
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.