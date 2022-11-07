Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/07 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 12 10 2 0 20 51 30
Detroit 12 7 3 2 16 37 35
Toronto 13 7 4 2 16 37 34
Tampa Bay 12 7 4 1 15 40 38
Florida 13 7 5 1 15 43 42
Buffalo 12 7 5 0 14 49 38
Montreal 12 5 6 1 11 34 40
Ottawa 11 4 7 0 8 38 38
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 44 31
Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 34
N.Y. Rangers 13 6 4 3 15 36 39
Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 28 28
N.Y. Islanders 12 7 5 0 14 41 30
Washington 13 5 6 2 12 35 38
Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44
Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 12 8 3 1 17 46 27
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 27
Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31
Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39
Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40
Nashville 12 5 6 1 11 34 40
Arizona 11 4 6 1 9 31 45
St. Louis 9 3 6 0 6 21 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 13 11 2 0 22 46 27
Seattle 13 7 4 2 16 45 40
Los Angeles 14 7 6 1 15 49 53
Edmonton 12 7 5 0 14 46 42
Calgary 10 5 4 1 11 32 33
Vancouver 12 3 6 3 9 41 49
Anaheim 13 4 8 1 9 39 61
San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Florida 5, Anaheim 3

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.