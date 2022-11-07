Afrikamera: Films from Africa in Berlin

Held from November 8-13 in Berlin, the Afrikamera film festival explores themes such as migration and diaspora from an African perspective. "The Last... Held from November 8-13 in Berlin, the Afrikamera film festival explores themes such as migration and diaspora from an African perspective. "The Last Shelter," a 2021 documentary by Malian director Ousmane Samassekou, portrays the Caritas-run House of Migrants in Gao, Mali, where stranded migrants can find refuge as they hope to leave the Sahel to cross the Sahara desert on their way to Europe.