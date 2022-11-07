Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | IBIDEN, TTM Technologies

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market .

Europe advanced IC substrates market was valued at $540.8 million in 2021 and will grow by 5.3% annually over 2021-2031

Selected Key Players:

ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

Based on Packaging Type

FC BGA

FC CSP

Other Packaging Types

Based on Material Type

Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate

Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate

Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate

By Manufacturing Method

Subtraction Process (SP)

Addition Process (AP)

Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)

By Bonding Technology

Wire Bonding

FC Bonding

Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

By Application

Mobile and Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

IT and Telecom

Other Applications

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Request full Report

