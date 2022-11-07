Finn Russell gets Scotland call-up in reprieve for flyhalf

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Finn Russell was called up to Scotland's rugby squad on Monday as an injury replacement ahead of its upcoming test match against New Zealand in an international reprieve for the mercurial flyhalf.

Russell was a contentious omission from Scotland’s original squad for its autumn internationals to fuel talk of a breakdown in his relationship with coach Gregor Townsend, who said his decision was based on the player's “form and consistency.”

Russell has been summoned after fellow No. 10 Adam Hastings sustained a head injury during Scotland’s 28-12 win over Fiji on Saturday.

After that game at Murrayfield, Townsend said he had not spoken to Russell since informing him last month he was not in the original squad, while insisting that is not unusual.

Russell is widely regarded as the most talented flyhalf in Scotland and has been playing well for French club Racing 92.

Scotland plays New Zealand on Sunday.

