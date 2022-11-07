Taiwan badminton pair clinches men’s doubles title at Hylo Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Yang Po-han (楊博涵) and Lu Ching-yao (盧敬堯) bested compatriots Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) to win the Hylo Open in Germany on Sunday (Nov. 6).

The higher-ranked Lu/Yang trailed Lee/Yang through most of the third game before catching up at 18. Each of the two pairs had two match points before Lu/Yang converted their third opportunity to win their first HSBC BWF World Tour title, at 11-21, 21-17, 25-23, according to a HSBC BWF World Tour report.

The victory ended a six-year title-less drought for Lu/Yang, who had not won since the Prague Open in October 2016.

“It is incredible, because we were always chasing our opponents, so we just tried to play as best we could,” said Yang Po Han.“It’s all mental, we just tried to push for the third game and then maybe we’d get the chance.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen (周天成) lost in the men’s singles final to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, 21-18, 11-21, 22-24.

During the third game, Chou trailed his opponent from the beginning but fought back to 15-18. When Chou was on the verge of losing the match at 16 -20, he saved six match points to tie the game at 22-22.

However, at the crucial moment, one of his returns was ruled as a foul, which caused him to lose one point and then the match. Chou questioned the ruling, but the ruling was upheld.