Russian drones targeting Ukraine contain 'Made in Taiwan' chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russian drones raining down destruction on Ukraine have “Made in Taiwan” components, according to a number of reports on Monday (Nov. 7).

The Russians have been using Iran-supplied Witness-136 suicide drones and Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drones, which Iran claims are indigenously made. However, a Ukraine intelligence report has pointed out that many of the drones’ components are from Western companies.

Additionally, it can be seen from photos of captured drones that some of the semiconductors are “Made in Taiwan.” Taiwan dominates the semiconductor market, so this should not be a surprise to most observers.

According to an April report from research firm TrendForce, Taiwan was expected to expand its semiconductor global market share to 66% in terms of revenue by the end of this year. It was also predicted to base 44% of global foundry capacity by 2025, with a 58% share for advanced chips.

Schemes, an investigative unit of the Ukrainian intelligence service, has shown photographic evidence that most of the drone’s parts are made in the U.S. Both the U.S. and Europe have levied sanctions that ban much of the so-called dual-use technology used in the drones.

Schemes contended that the drones were comprised of up to 36 components from North America, the EU, Japan, and Taiwan.



Taiwan chip in Russian drone supplied by Iran. (Schemes photo)

Iran admitted Saturday (Nov. 5) that it had supplied Russia with drones, but added they were sent before it started the war in Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this was a lie and up to 10 of the drones are being shot down on a daily basis.

Per the Liberty Times, the type of semiconductors used in the drones include the Spartan-6 chip, and in a photo the word “Taiwan” is printed on it. The article continued that this chip used an old 45nm process and could be bought online by anyone.



Ukrainian intelligence officer and Schemes reporter discuss Russian drones supplied by Iran. (Schemes photo)