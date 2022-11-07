Railway bento festival returns to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The seventh edition of the Formosa Railroad Bento Festival is bringing more than 60 types of boxed meals to the Taipei Main Station after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.

Taking place in the lobby of the transportation hub in Taipei Nov. 11-14, the event promises a dazzling display of bentos from Taiwan and abroad, mostly Japan.

The six restaurants of the Taiwan Railways Administration will present 19 meal boxes, including limited-edition ceramic bentos designed in the spirit of the EMU3000 electric trains and Kintetsu Railway’s premium express, Shimakaze.

The event will also be the last chance for railway buffs to bid farewell to the signature octagonal wood bento. Launched over two decades ago, the octagonal bento will no longer be available after the festival ends as part of a rebranding initiative, and in part due to the cost and environmental concerns, said TRA.



(Facebook, TRA image)

Other highlights of the bento feast include a plethora of creative boxed meals and snacks from 39 restaurants and some of the most iconic Japanese-style bento boxes. Among them is a golden steam locomotive-styled bento by Japan’s Tobu Railway in collaboration with Nikko Masuzushi Honpo, a Japanese restaurant.



(Facebook, TRA photos)