Kaohsiung Light Rail’s ‘Totoro Tunnel’ proves hugely popular

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail’s newly-opened “Totoro Tunnel” has driven the light rail’s average daily passenger volume in October to a record high.

The section from the TRA Museum of Fine Arts Station (C20) to the Heart of Love River Station (C24) was opened Oct. 5 on a trial basis. Almost immediately after opening, the so-called “Totoro Tunnel” between Neiwei Art Center Station (C21A) and Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts Station (C21) — which is formed by Madagascar almond trees — on both sides of the track, went viral, attracting many people to board the train or take photos.

Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. (KRTC) told CNA the light rail’s average daily traffic in October reached 21,922 passengers, a record high since the light rail was launched. The second-highest passenger volume was recorded in February, when the Taiwan Lantern Festival was held in the city, with an average of 19,996 daily rides.

KRTC believes the trial operation of the new section increased basic traffic volume and the Totoro Tunnel and "Tangerine" train (蜜柑號) drew crowds. The 2022 Taiwan Design Expo, which was held at the Pier-2 Art Center, also boosted daily traffic in October to as much as 35,000 passengers on weekends.

The ride between C21A and C24 stations is free for passengers using electronic tickets until Dec. 8.

When the section from Sinshang Elementary School Station (C25) to St. Joseph Hospital Station (C31) is completed by the end of next year, a circular route will be achieved. The completed line will be 22.1 kilometers in length and have 37 stations, according to the city’s Mass Rapid Transit Bureau.