Philippines police say prison chief behind reporter killing

Police in the Philippines on Monday accused the country's prison chief of ordering the killing of radio show host and government critic Percival Mabasa, whose death sparked local and international alarm.

A complaint has been filed against Gerald Bantag, Director General of the Bureau of Corrections and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta. Bantag had already been suspended.

The alleged shooter was identified as Joel Escorial, and images of his face, caught on camera, were broadcast by the police. He surrendered to authorities in October out of fear for his safety.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice will determine if there is enough evidence to file formal charges in court.

What is the prison chief accused of?

Bantag allegedly ordered Mabasa's murder after the reporter continue to expose issues linked to Bantag on his radio show.

Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation said that the investigation into the murders had exposed "the institutionalization of a criminal organization within the government."

"This will be the cause of many reforms in government and the strengthening of current mechanisms to ensure that nothing of this nature will happen again," Javier added.

Bantag and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito Villamor Palana, one of the prison inmates who allegedly passed on the kill order to Escorial.

Why was Percival Mabasa targeted?

Journalist Percival Mabasa, popularly known as "Percy Lapid" on his radio program, was shot dead in Manila on October 3, as he was driving to his studio.

Mabasa was a vocal critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as well as former president Rodrigo Duterte.

He also had been critical of "red-tagging," which means accusing someone of being a communist sympathizer. He had also been critical of online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law in the Asian country.

While the Philippines is ranked as a very dangerous country for journalists, murder of high-profile reporters like Mabasa are rare in Manila. Mabasa is the second journalist to be killed since President Marcos took office in June this year.

tg/dj (AFP, AP)