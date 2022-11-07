France calls up 15 extra players ahead of Springboks test

PARIS (AP) — France has called up 15 extra players to join its squad ahead of Saturday’s test against South Africa, including a replacement for injured lock Killian Geraci.

Geraci was a late withdrawal from France’s 30-29 win over Australia in their Autumn Nations Series test on Saturday and the French rugby federation on Monday confirmed his removal from the squad due to a knee injury.

Eight of the 15 new players called up to prepare for the match against the world champion Springboks have never played for France.

Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament linked up with Cameron Woki in the second row against Australia after Paul Willemse was also ruled out, because of a thigh injury.

France squad:

Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Alexandre Becognee, Pierre Bourgarit, Bastien Chalureau, Dylan Cretin, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Jordan Joseph, Thomas Lavault, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Charles Ollivon, Remi Picquette, Dany Priso, Yoan Tanga, Romain Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Cameron Woki, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Berdeu, Pierre Boudehent, Anthony Bouthier, Baptiste Couilloud, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont, Samuel Ezeala, Gael Fickou, Emilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Alivereti Raka, Thomas Ramos.

