Taiwan property developer donates record 445 apartments to Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ho Yi Construction Company (和宜建設) is set to donate 445 apartments valued at NT$4 billion (US$125 million) to the Tainan City Government, marking the biggest donation made by a construction firm under the Urban Planning Law.

Under the law, which is designed to encourage private investment in urban renewal, developers must provide land for public facilities, land for construction, floor area, or a certain amount of money, as agreed by the city to the local government in return when they take on development projects.

Ho Yi Construction Company is planning on building ten apartment buildings in Tainan's Yongkang District. The company said it will donate two 21-story apartment buildings for public housing, which will have a total of 445 single or double room apartments.

Ho Yi and Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-chi (黃偉哲) made the announcement on Monday (Nov. 7). Huang thanked the company for its donation, adding that the "buildings are conveniently located adjacent to the city's main library, a high school, and a big park."

Chuang Te-liang (莊德樑), bureau chief of the city's Urban Development Department, said the lot for public housing sits between Dongqiao 7th Road and Dongqiao 2nd Street in Yongkang District. The units will be made available for the youth and disadvantaged.