Taiwan Air Force begins annual Tien Lung exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force has begun its annual Tien Lung exercise, which will last from Monday (Nov. 7) to Nov. 12.

A series of air-to-air, air-to-sea, and air-to-ground drills at Hualien’s Chiashan Air Force Base will test the combat readiness and skills of pilots, CNA cited a military official as saying. The official added that F-16V, Mirage 2000-5, and Indigenous Defense Fighters will be involved.

After Nov. 12, ground military units will be evaluated.

A flying ace competition will be held to see who are the best pilots in multiple categories, including air combat, target shooting, and bombing. Winners will receive bonuses and awards, per CNA.

The exercise comes amid increased Chinese military activities around Taiwan.