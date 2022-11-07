Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Air Force begins annual Tien Lung exercise

Series of drills test combat readiness, skills of pilots

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/07 17:40
Taiwan Air Force F-16 and IDF. (Taiwan Air Force photo)

Taiwan Air Force F-16 and IDF. (Taiwan Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force has begun its annual Tien Lung exercise, which will last from Monday (Nov. 7) to Nov. 12.

A series of air-to-air, air-to-sea, and air-to-ground drills at Hualien’s Chiashan Air Force Base will test the combat readiness and skills of pilots, CNA cited a military official as saying. The official added that F-16V, Mirage 2000-5, and Indigenous Defense Fighters will be involved.

After Nov. 12, ground military units will be evaluated.

A flying ace competition will be held to see who are the best pilots in multiple categories, including air combat, target shooting, and bombing. Winners will receive bonuses and awards, per CNA.

The exercise comes amid increased Chinese military activities around Taiwan.
Taiwan
Taiwan Air Force
combat readiness
Taiwanese pilots
Tien Lung exercise

RELATED ARTICLES

Saint Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew in Taiwan to bolster 'bonds of friendship'
Saint Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew in Taiwan to bolster 'bonds of friendship'
2022/11/07 10:08
46 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships tracked around Taiwan
46 Chinese warplanes, 4 warships tracked around Taiwan
2022/11/06 21:39
Taiwan firms including TSMC join first global semiconductor climate alliance
Taiwan firms including TSMC join first global semiconductor climate alliance
2022/11/06 17:21
Inhumane treatment of sick farm animals in Taiwan exposed
Inhumane treatment of sick farm animals in Taiwan exposed
2022/11/06 14:54
Taiwan reports 24,309 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 24,309 local COVID cases
2022/11/06 14:23