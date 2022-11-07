Hit up sweet spot for fall foliage on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) has recommended the Floriculture Experiment Center (FEC) on Yangmingshan for viewing colorful maple and ginkgo tree leaves during the fall season.

PSLO Director Huang Shu-ru (黃淑如) said in a press release there are several species of maple trees at the center, including golden maple, green maple, and trident maple. Though the center's maple leaves cannot compare with the intense bright red or yellow colors of maple leaves in remote forests, the visual effect is one of elegance and tranquility, Huang said.

Currently, leaves from the 13 ginkgo trees beside the ecological pond are turning yellow, Huang said, adding the yellow leaves of the gingko glove — a rarity in northern Taiwan —attract many visitors to the center every year. She urged the public to appreciate these trees before their leaves fall sometime in December.

In addition to the maple and ginkgo trees, the fall-blooming camellias add charm and color to the garden. Huang recommended a stroll under the golden yellow maple and ginkgo trees to view the pink camellia flowers.

To get to the FEC, visitors can take public buses to Yangmingshan. Routes include 260, 303, R5, and Royal Bus Jinshan Line. Alight at the Shanzihou Police Station stop, walk down the sidewalk five minutes to the FEC, which is next to the gas station.



