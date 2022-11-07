First Hydrogen's Green Hydrogen Powered Van Ready for Maiden Test Run

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its first zero emission light commercial vehicles (LCVs) will shortly undergo test runs at the HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground and test track located near Birmingham.



This week, the first of the Company's demonstrator vehicles has completed hydrogen fuelling at 700 bar pressure at the ITM/MOTIVE site in Rainham, Essex, close to the AVL facility in Basildon. The 700-bar fill is a key performance parameter as it is the pressure rate that supplies enough energy to give the vehicle a 400-600km range within a few minutes. When commissioned, drivers will be able to see the energy storage and power flow within the vehicle on the van's dashboard display.



First Hydrogen's LCVs have been certified for use on UK roads and will be used in a series of real-world trials with major fleet operators that have signed up for the trials in the UK starting in January 2023. Current fleets scheduled to trial the LCVs include major grocery chains, infrastructure and utility providers and healthcare services. The trials, run in conjunction with the Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC), will enable First Hydrogen to gain feedback for its next-generation 2.0 LCVs and engage with future potential customers. They will also allow fleet managers to experience operating zero-emission hydrogen vehicles within their company.



The global light commercial vehicle (LCV) market was valued at $463.00 billion (U.S.) in 2020 and is projected to reach $786.50 billion (U.S.) by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%. (Allied Market Research), making it an important vehicle class for First Hydrogen to target with a zero-emission mobility solution. The latest development milestone coincides with the European Union's plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2035. It has provisionally agreed to reduce CO 2 emissions by 55% for new cars and 50% for new vans by 2030 from 2021 figures, with the ultimate goal to achieve 100% reduction of CO 2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035.



Steve Gill, CEO at First Hydrogen Automotive says: "We are hugely proud to have reached this stage in the development of our first vehicles. The first fuelling is an incredibly exciting moment for us, which signifies a major step along the road to the wider production and launch of our First Hydrogen vehicles. We are eager to enter final testing and commence trials with operators early next year, which will help us to refine our end-to-end Hydrogen-as-a-Service solution and assess the commercial appetite for hydrogen vehicles as a way to achieve zero emissions in the transport sector.



"Following the European Union's outline to drastically cut vehicle CO 2 emissions in the next 12 years, we are very confident that our plans for zero emission commercial vehicles are absolutely on the right track."



Balraj Mann, CEO & Chairman of First Hydrogen Corp states, "We have already witnessed the car market in North America transition quickly to electric vehicles over the last four years. We are now seeing vans and commercial vehicles pursuing the zero emissions transition. I believe green hydrogen will be the choice for commercial vehicles that require range and payload capabilities."





Fueling up at the MOTIVE station



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8330/143200_99bb4b037426a998_001full.jpg



About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK, EU and North America.