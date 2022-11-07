Remote Workplace Services Market Size, Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022 TO 2030

Global Remote Workplace Services Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview

Remote workplace services is a mode of work that enable employees to carry out essential job responsibilities from outside traditional office space. It assists in the concentration on the core competencies and enhance productivity. The rising emphasis on better employee engagement and initiatives, and rapid digitalization, coupled with the increasing demand for desktop-as-a-service are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2020, the spending on digital transformation technologies and services worldwide accounted for around USD 1.31 trillion, which is anticipated to reach approximately USD 2.8 trillion by 2025. Accordingly, the growing expenditure on digital transformation technologies and services is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the Remote Workplace Services Market. Moreover, cost reduction and improved productivity in remote services, as well as increasing investment in technological developments are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, internet connectivity issues and security risks involved, and low readiness to adopt advanced solutions are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Remote Workplace Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising proliferation of Cloud Native Storage, along with the presence of leading market vendors such as Google, Microsoft, Unisys, IBM, and VMware. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising availability of IT budgets, surging demand for emerging technologies, and rising focus on digitalization.

Major market players included in this report are:

Wipro

HCL Technologies

TCS

Accenture

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DXC Technology

Microsoft

Google

Infosys

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Wipro declared the launch of its digital tool, to improve employee experience and workplace safety, this allows users to access the solution under both perpetual and subscription-based license models without extra mobility charges.

In July 2022, Accenture supports Colonial Pipeline, the leading refined product pipeline across the United States, with the objective of reducing regulated and deregulated electric utility rates for the company’s interstate pipeline system by leveraging a proprietary database driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

In November 2021, The IBM CIC plays a significant role in the city’s IT ecosystem’s digital transformation and creates new job possibilities to aid the next generation of technological developments.

Global Remote Workplace Services Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Verticals, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Verticals:

Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

IT & ITeS

Government & Public Sectors

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

