Stock Market Software Market Size, supply, demand and future forecasts 2022-2030

Global Stock Market Software Market is valued at approximately USD 3.47 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Market Overview
Stock Market Software is a set of computer programs that facilitates the automated trading and analysis of financial products, such as stocks, options, and futures. Stock market Software covers different aspects of stock market investment such as fundamental & technical analysis of stock as well as transaction processing. The Stock Market Software market is expanding because of factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based applications and increasing utilization of AI technology in trading analysis as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players.
According to Statista – in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Moreover, favorable initiatives from leading market players is another factor driving the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, The Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) launched a new automated trading system. Through this new platform, investors would be able to trade in different assets through web browsers and a mobile application called mySEM. Also, rising emergence of Algorithmic trading organizations and increasing penetration of Machine learning technology would create lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs associated with Stock market Software and concerns relating to cyber security impede market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Stock Market Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of stock software market as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing number of stock market investors as well as rising emergence of online trading platforms in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Accenture
Cognizant
Google, LLC
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
Intel Corporation
Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC.
MetaQuotes Ltd
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Recent Developments in the Market:
New Product Launch: In September 2021, Malaysia based Shareschart launched online proprietary stock analysis software for day trading, swing trading, long term, and value investing. This new software solution encompasses automated technical and fundamental analysis tools. This launch intended to strengthen Stock market software offerings of the company.
Acquisition: In March 2022, USA based J.P. Morgan announced entered into an agreement to acquire Global Shares, a leading cloud-based provider of share plan management software. The company has its headquarters in Ireland and has presence in over 16 countries across various regions including Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America and Asia Pacific
Global Stock Market Software Market Report Scope:
Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
Base Year for Estimation: 2021
Forecast period: 2022-2029
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Mode, End-User, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud
By End-User:
Brokers
Banks
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
