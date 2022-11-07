Stock Market Software Market Size, supply, demand and future forecasts 2022-2030

Global Stock Market Software Market is valued at approximately USD 3.47 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview

Stock Market Software is a set of computer programs that facilitates the automated trading and analysis of financial products, such as stocks, options, and futures. Stock market Software covers different aspects of stock market investment such as fundamental & technical analysis of stock as well as transaction processing. The Stock Market Software market is expanding because of factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based applications and increasing utilization of AI technology in trading analysis as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players.

According to Statista – in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Moreover, favorable initiatives from leading market players is another factor driving the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, The Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) launched a new automated trading system. Through this new platform, investors would be able to trade in different assets through web browsers and a mobile application called mySEM. Also, rising emergence of Algorithmic trading organizations and increasing penetration of Machine learning technology would create lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment costs associated with Stock market Software and concerns relating to cyber security impede market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Stock Market Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of stock software market as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing number of stock market investors as well as rising emergence of online trading platforms in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Accenture

Cognizant

Google, LLC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC.

MetaQuotes Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

New Product Launch: In September 2021, Malaysia based Shareschart launched online proprietary stock analysis software for day trading, swing trading, long term, and value investing. This new software solution encompasses automated technical and fundamental analysis tools. This launch intended to strengthen Stock market software offerings of the company.

Acquisition: In March 2022, USA based J.P. Morgan announced entered into an agreement to acquire Global Shares, a leading cloud-based provider of share plan management software. The company has its headquarters in Ireland and has presence in over 16 countries across various regions including Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America and Asia Pacific

Global Stock Market Software Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Deployment Mode, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By End-User:

Brokers

Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

