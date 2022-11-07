Static RAM Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Static RAM Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview

A memory system that helps with the static storing of data is known as a static random-access memory. It uses two cross-coupled inverters to store a little amount of data on four transistors. Major driving factors for the market are growing sales of smartphones which has major application of static RAM for data storage. Along with this, the adoption of static RAM is increasing in life science and growing life science industry is rising the sales of the market over the forecasted period.

According to Statista, in 2021, the sales of smartphones worldwide were 14.02 billion which is predicted to increase to 18.22 billion in 2025 which is increasing the sales of static RAM, as these RAMs are installed in mobile phones. Furthermore, in 2017, the investment by VC in life science industry was USD 17.9 billion which increased to USD 36.1 billion in 2020. Moreover, in the projection period of 2021 to 2029, technological developments, increased infrastructure, and the usage of mobile phones provide lucrative prospects to market participants. However, high cost associated with the development of static RAM is restraining the market growth over the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the Global Static RAM Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is holding the largest share over the forecasted period. Factors such as presence of key market players in the region and the region being technologically advanced are propelling the use of static RAM over the forecasted period. Along with this, Asia-Pacific is growing with the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. The factors which are propelling the growth of the market are, the emergence of the high computational consumer has been fueled by the rising popularity of smartphones and the demand for newer memory technologies, providing SRAM with a number of opportunities in this industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cypress

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung

Toshiba

ON Semiconductor

Amic Technology

Lyontek

Micron TechnologyUS

Integrated Silicon SolutionsUS

Integrated TechnologyUS

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2021, Infineon launched a second-generation non-volatile SRAM which is providing fast access time and helps in retaining memory.

In June 2022, in order to offer 90 nm strategic rad-hard by process solutions for microelectronic devices utilised in harsh environments, SkyWater Technology, the dependable technology realisation partner, announced a new component of its RH90 IP ecosystem. For SkyWater clients creating devices on its growing RH90 platform, Mobile Semiconductor will offer two static random-access memory (SRAM) compilers.

By Product:

Quad data rate (QDR)

Double data rate (DDR)

Asynchronous SRAM

PSRAM

VSRAM

By Application:

Computers/IT

Communication

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

