3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, Future Trends Analysis 2030

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview

In order to function as a single device, two or more layers of active electronic components must be stacked together and connected both vertically and horizontally. This is known as 3D semiconductor packaging. Major driving factor for the Global 3D Semiconductor packaging market is rising investment in semiconductor. Along with this, rising demand for consumer electronic products is also driving the growth of the market over the forecasted periods.

According to Statista, in 2014, the big funding for semiconductors in China was USD 21 billion and this number increased to USD 35 billion in year 2019. Along with this, in 2019, the import value of semiconductors was USD 47.4 billion and this number is projected to increase up to USD 60.92 billion in 2025. Similarly, the export value of semiconductors in 2019 was USD 95.16 billion and this number is projected to increase up to USD 145.87 billion in 2025. However, shortage of raw materials in the market is restraining the market growth for the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the need for 3D packaging is increasing as a result of the quick acceptance and development of AI and machine intelligence is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players and rising production of semiconductors in the region. For instance, according to Statista, the sales of semiconductors are increasing which is driving the demand for 3D semiconductor packaging market. In May 2019, the sales were USD 5.92 which increased up to USD 8.96 in May 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics, product launches by the key market players in the region, rising automotive industry and increase in the value of import and export of ICs are driving the growth of the 3D semiconductor packaging market over the forecasted period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amkor Technology

ASE group

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

SUSS MicroTec AG.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Samsung Electronics established a task group for semiconductor packaging (TF). The team, which reports directly to the CEO, is meant to improve packaging industry collaboration with major foundry clients.

In May 2022, ISC launched a rubber socket that is majorly used for 3D semiconductor chip packaging.

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, Material, Industry vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

3D Through silicon via

3D Package on Package

3D Fan Out Based

3D Wire Bonded

By Material:

Organic Substrate

Bonding Wire

Leadframe

Encapsulation Resin

Ceramic Package

Die Attach Material

By Industry vertical:

Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transport

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

