Aviation Connector Market Analysis and Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2022 to 2030

Global Aviation Connector Market is valued at approximately USD 4.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview

Aircraft lighting, user power systems, seat actuators, and intelligent peripheral devices with power ranging from low to high all frequently use aviation connectors. The Aviation Connector market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for aircraft across the globe, the adoption of advanced avionics systems, and improving flight safety.

Moreover, for high-definition video and high-speed online connectivity, passenger amenities like in-flight entertainment and internet access need a high transmission rate. Because fibre optic technology uses less power and other resources, it is a great choice for sending high-speed data. For instance, 66% of passengers, according to Inmarsat Aviation’s 2018 Inflight Connectivity Survey, think in-flight Wi-fi is essential. Additionally, the demand for aircraft connectors in the market was increased by the requirement for vibration-free and dependable connectors. However, the high cost of Aviation Connectors stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Aviation Connector Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the presence of significant aircraft manufacturers and producers of aviation avionics systems in the area, North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Some of the well-known American aircraft manufacturers are Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE Aviation, United Technologies, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Sikorsky Aircraft. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the Europe region will register the fasted growth over the projected period. The replacement of outdated military aircraft with modern combat aircraft is to blame for the rising demand for aviation connectors in Europe.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amphenol Corporation

Bel Fuse Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Conesys Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Fischer Connectors SA

ITT Corporation

Rosenberger Group

Smiths Group PLC

TE Connectivity

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, The launch of our new Power Plane aircraft product line at Inter Airport Europe has been announced with pleasure by LPA Connection Systems. Newly created aircraft connections are part of this line, along with the novel Plane Power Crocodile Cable Carrier.

In Aug 2018, A new line of LC fibre optic connections from Bulgin (Elektron Technology) has been designed specifically for severe conditions. Applications in civil engineering, aviation, maritime, and rail are all appropriate for these connectors.

Global Aviation Connector Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Shape, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

PCB Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

High Power Connectors

High Speed Connectors

RF Connectors

Others

By Shape:

Circular

Rectangular

By End-User:

Commercial

Business Jets

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

