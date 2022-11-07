8-bit microcontroller Market Key Trends And Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

Global 8-bit microcontroller Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Market Overview
The 8-bit microcontroller has an 8-bit central processing unit (CPU) and several high-performance, cutting-edge peripherals for computing, including memory, controllers, interfaces, and external hardware. The reduction of power consumption and enhanced computer speed, it is extensively used in word processing, gaming applications, music creation, spreadsheets, and task management. The market is expected to grow owing to the significant factors such as growing awareness regarding smart energy management and rising demand from the medical sector across.
Statista projects that during the next few years, Australia’s Energy Management business will continually generate 98 million US dollars (+67.05%) more income. According to this projection, in 2026, revenue will have climbed for nine years in a row, reaching 244.13 million dollars. Significantly, the Energy Management sector’s income has been rising steadily over the previous few years. Industrial automation is yet another sector that helps the growth of the market in this field. Mitsubishi Electric & Electronics USA Inc. has launched CAN microcontroller families in the North American market that range in size from 8 to 32 bits and are all focused on automotive industry applications. However, intense competition from 16-bit and 32-bit Microcontroller Systems stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global 8-bit Microcontroller Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America holds dominating position in the market owing to high demand for premium equipment across a wide range of key end-user application. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing due to proliferation of start-up business ventures in developing economies of the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
Microchip Technology Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Renesas Electronics Corporation
STMicroelectronics N.V.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Panasonic Corporation
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Holtek Semiconductor Inc.
IXYS Corporation
Recent Developments in the Market:
A social distance-based wristwatch based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology was created by Renesas Electronics Corporation in partnership with ALTRAN, an engineering and R&D service provider (A Capgemini Subsidiary), in November 2020. The watch has a Renesas Synergy S128 MCU coupled with HMI capacitive touch and licenced secure range UWB technology.
In April 2022, Microchip announced the availability of five new 8-bit PIC and AVR microcontroller (MCU) models. The analogue peripherals on the MCUs have been designed to be extraordinarily adaptable without requiring modifications to the printed circuit board, and they provide tremendous processing power, simple communication with other chips, and a variety of analogue peripherals (PCB).
Global 8-bit Microcontroller Market Report Scope:
Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
Base Year for Estimation: 2021
Forecast period: 2022-2029
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: End-user Industry, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By End-user Industry:
Aerospace and& Defense
Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Data Processing and Communication
Other End-user Industries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
