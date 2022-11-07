Switzerland Focus on Fintech Innovation to Continue Charting the Future

20 Swiss fintechs display the latest innovations under the Swiss Pavilion in Singapore to meet emerging, evolving environmental, social and governance standards

Swiss Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer addressing SFF 2022

Bustle at the Swiss Pavilion @ SFF 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 November 2022 - Fintech players need trust and legal certainty to develop their innovations and, such innovation requires well-trained and creative professionals, said Switzerland Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer, who shared his views at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022. The annual festival just ended.He added that the more developed a financial market is, the more likely it is that the prerequisites can be met, pointing to Switzerland and Singapore as 'exemplary' examples of this.The future of successful financial centres begins when stability and legal certainty can be combined with an openness to new technological developments. "There is a growing awareness that fintech innovation and sustainable finance need to be better linked. In the face of global challenges with climate change and energy shortage, fintech companies can contribute decisively to solutions. This requires linking financial innovation and sustainable finance," he said.The Swiss Finance Minister shared his views in the presence of 20 Swiss fintech enterprises who participated under the Swiss Pavilion at the Singapore event. The Swiss Pavilion was hosted by Switzerland Global Enterprise and the Swiss Business Hub ASEAN.Mr Maurer also highlighted the importance of its Point Zero Form, a platform for global leaders across the public and private sectors to drive the meaningful exchange of ideas and knowledge to advance Web3 and Sustainable Finance in the digital economy. It was hosted in Zurich earlier this year.Singapore and Switzerland will collaborate for the second time in 2023.The Singapore Fintech Festival and Point Zero Forum alternate on a bi-annual basis and are designed to help cross-pollinate important ideas and discussions around fintech. They are great examples of international cooperation and as platforms to exchange opinions and know-how."The Point Zero Forum serves as a platform to bring together political authorities, investment circles and innovative entrepreneurs to advance the future of financial services," said Mr Maurer.Taking part under the Swiss Pavilion umbrella was Netcetera, a software focused company that provides 'future-oriented' products and individual digital solutions. Having opened an office in Singapore three years ago, it focuses on how its Software as a service (SaaS) solutions help organisations streamline and modernise their operations, hence bringing new products and services to market faster and, at a lower cost than developing bespoke solutions in-house.The other exhibitors at the Swiss Pavilion include Adviscent, Altoo, Cardano Foundation, EriBancaire, Eternyze, F10, IMTF Group, Noumena Digital, Polixis, SEBA Bank, Securosys, SIX, SR Saphirstein (Fiat24), SwissCham, Swissquote, Sygnum, UBS, Vestr and Wyden.Hashtag: #SingaporeFintechFestival2022

