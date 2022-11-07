Alexa
AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages

By ANUPAM NATH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/07 12:23
Ranajit Mandal, 35, the priest of a temple of Hindu goddess Durga stands with his son watching the temple being washed away by the river Brahmaputra a...
A tricycle stands at an eroding land by the banks of the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. ...
The wife of Ranajit Mandal, a priest of a temple that was washed away, collects drinking water at a school after their house was also washed away by e...
Women offer prayers at a temple of Hindu goddess Durga, damaged by erosion of river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, about 60 kilometers east of Guwaha...
Villagers affected by erosion eat a meal together near the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022...
Ranajit Mandal, 35, the priest of a temple of Hindu goddess Durga sits beside his son and wife, resting in a classroom where they have taken shelter a...
Laborers fill geobags with sand which will then be placed along the bank to prevent erosion at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunda...
A villager carries material salvaged from his home before it was washed away by erosion of the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assa...
A temple of Hindu goddess Durga rests on land being eroded by the river Brahmaputra seen at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Wednesda...
An idol of Hindu goddess Durga stands inside a locked temple before it was washed away by the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam...
A school stands damaged by erosion along the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The river ...
Villagers arrange their belongings, salvaged before their homes were washed away by the river Brahmaputra in Murkata village, northeastern Assam state...
A villager carries his belongings, salvaged before his home was washed away by the river Brahmaputra in Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, Ind...
A woman who lost her house to erosion along the river Brahmaputra fetches drinking water at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, ...
Villagers walk past an eroding bank by the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern Assam state, India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A report by th...
Villagers salvage material from a temple of goddess Durga before it was washed away by erosion along the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northea...
Villagers salvage material from a temple of goddess Durga before it was washed away by erosion along the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northea...
Ranajit Mandal, 35, the priest of a temple dedicated to Hindu goddess Durga stands by an empty plot where his house was washed away by erosion of the ...
Villagers watch a temple of Hindu goddess Durga being washed away after the soil eroded along the river Brahmaputra at Murkata village, northeastern A...

GAUHATI, India (AP) — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days.

“I feel like the earth has given way under my feet now. I have been the temple’s priest ever since it was built, I feel really lost now,” Mandal said.

Mandal, who is also a farmer and father of two, says the erosion of the river means his family has been deprived of income, relying instead on government assistance. "Each family was given 5,000 rupees ($60) but that is hardly anything compared to what we have lost.”

Murkata village in the northeastern state of Assam is in one of the most climate-vulnerable regions of India, according to a report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a New Delhi-based climate think tank.

With India ranked the seventh most vulnerable nation to climate change by the non-governmental group Germanwatch, Mandal and other residents of Murkata are on the front lines of the crisis.

The Brahmaputra has always changed course and reclaimed farmland and villages, but the frequency and severity of the river’s destruction has increased in recent years.

A 2020 study by New York-based Earth Institute, Columbia University, found that the river’s potential for catastrophic flooding as temperatures rise was being underestimated by nearly 40%.

“The river has washed away everything, and we have no place to go back to now," Mandal said. "Even though we are staying nearby now, if this continues, we’ll have no choice but to move away from here, away from the river.”

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.