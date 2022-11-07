UK minister to arrive in Taiwan for trade talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K.'s Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands will visit Taiwan this week for talks with Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) officials.

During his two-day visit, Hands will co-host the 25th annual U.K.-Taiwan Trade Talks and meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan's top trade negotiator John Deng (鄧振中), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen (陳正祺) to remove trade obstacles in areas including fintech, food and drink, and pharma, according to a statement by his office.

The minister will also work to promote his nation’s experience in offshore wind and hydrogen and electric vehicles during "discussions on areas of mutual interest such as renewables and science and innovation,” per the press release.

“Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the U.K.’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come,” Hands said.

Innovate U.K., the country's innovation agency, will sign a memorandum of understanding with MOEA to increase collaboration on technology and innovation during the trade policy minister's visit.