Taiwan receives customized EMU3000 train from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said that it received its first customized EMU3000 electric train from Japan on Sunday (Nov. 6).

The intercity express trains are built by Japanese company Hitachi and have 12 carriages that seat a total of 538 passengers, Liberty Times cited TRA as saying. The train also comes with a redesigned business-class car, which also has a bar counter.

The plain-white trains were given a splash of color by Japanese designers who added some red, blue, green, and yellow to represent Taiwan. The colors stand for passion, intelligence, tranquility, and abundance, according to the TRA.

The TRA plans to have the new train ready for service by the Lunar New Year break in 2023. It added that it expects to have three additional customized EMU3000 trains delivered by the first half of next year.



Color-scheme on customized EMU3000 train. (TRA photo)