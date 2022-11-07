Saint Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew in Taiwan to bolster 'bonds of friendship'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew landed in Taiwan early Monday morning (Nov. 7) to lead a delegation and hold exchanges with top Taiwan government officials and business representatives over the next four days.

Drew said the goal of his first trip to Taiwan is to “strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries” and to learn from Taiwan’s experience in growing its economy. The delegation will also discuss topics related to development cooperation, he said.

The prime minister said he is “convinced that Taiwan can make a contribution to solving some of the world’s most challenging problems,” including, healthcare, economics, agriculture, industry, culture, climate change, and development. Drew added that he is proud of his country’s unwavering support for Taiwan, “particularly in our advocacy in its increased inclusion in international forums.”

His delegation includes Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Action, Constituency Empowerment and Environment Joyelle Clarke, and Minister for Youth Empowerment, Aging Disabilities, Social Development and Gender Affairs Isalean Philip, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will welcome Drew and his delegation with full military honors and a state banquet, per MOFA. Drew will also visit Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and will attend a banquet hosted by Wu.

Additionally, the delegation will visit the Mainland Affairs Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, National Health Insurance Administration, Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, and other institutions, MOFA said.

The two countries have cooperated closely in the fields of healthcare, education, tourism, information and communication, women's empowerment, climate resilience and sustainable development, and have achieved outstanding results since establishing diplomatic ties, the foreign ministry said. In the future, the two sides will deepen cooperation, continue to improve the well-being of the two peoples, and implement sustainable development policies, it added.

Drew was sworn in as prime minister on Aug. 6, 2022.