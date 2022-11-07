The Brilliant 2022 International Trade Awards Are Unveiled

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 7 November 2022 - The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) praised prominent trade enterprises at the 2022 International Trade Awards Ceremony that was held in Hall 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on October 5. A total of 17 outstanding companies were awarded for such categories as "Outstanding Trade Contributions," "Contributions to Expansion in Emerging Markets," "Small and Medium Enterprises," and more.



Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua stated in her speech at the ceremony that Taiwan's total import-export trade last year amounted to US$840 billion to rank 16th in the world, while exports accounted for US$446.4 billion, up 29.4% over 2020. Such remarkable results were due to the dedication and hard work of all the companies and businesses.



Minister Wang said that many enterprises had won at this year's International Trade Awards, including a semiconductor-related chip company that won the newly added category of "Small and Medium Enterprises." In addition, there were companies that the MOEA often mentions in regard to carbon reduction and energy conservation, namely Formosa Plastics, AUO, and Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. These businesses are taking the lead in the concept of "big leading the small" to drive carbon reduction and energy conservation throughout supply chains. This is not only a responsibility toward our Earth, but also an important basis for Taiwan's economic development. The minister also stated that the MOEA would continue to work with businesses on promoting energy conservation and carbon reduction. She concluded by once again congratulating all the winners.



In facing the impacts of a competitive post-pandemic era, global inflation, as well as geopolitical and economic changes, the BOFT will continue to follow the strategy of "decentralized markets, diversified industries, and digital marketing" to attract overseas buyers, while leading domestic industries to expand exports outward to global markets. In addition to increasing the number of domestic and overseas sales expansion activities, there are "monthly activities" and "frequent business opportunities" available locally for Taiwanese manufacturers to strive for export orders with the BOFT's comprehensive assistance.



