Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

By BOB SUTTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/07 08:56
Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) battles with Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game i...
Denis Malgin (62) takes the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sun...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) takes the puck from in front of goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) with Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34)...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) controls the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall (47) during the second period of an NHL...
Carolina Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan (44) controls the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) with Maple Leafs' Mitchell Ma...
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) controls the puck behind the net with Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano (55) giving chase during the second p...

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season.

Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Tavares skated down the slot, took a pass from Mitch Marner and scored at 8:24 on the Maple Leafs' first shot of the period for a 2-1 lead. Tavares has a team-high eight goals.

Nylander added his fifth with 3:35 remaining to seal the win.

The Hurricanes had scored at least two goals in each game this season.

Noesen’s power-play goal at 8:11 of the first period opened the scoring. It was his second of the season and second in four games.

Jarnkrok tied it with 1:30 to play in the second with his third. He sent the puck into the net on a wrist shot for his third goal of the season.

SHOWING THE POWER

The Hurricanes have at least one power-play goal in four consecutive games. They never reached that mark last season, with three-game streaks five times.

SAMSONOV OUT

Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov went on injured reserve Sunday, a day after sustaining a knee injury in a win over Boston.

In his place, Keith Petruzzelli was summoned from Toronto of the AHL for his first NHL assignment to serve as the backup. He was 6-0-0 with the Marlies.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Florida on Wednesday night.