French soldier on NATO mission found dead in Romanian hotel

PARIS (AP) — A French soldier serving with NATO forces in Romania was found dead in a Bucharest hotel room Sunday, authorities said.

Romanian police are investigating the death, a French military spokesperson, Col. Pierre Gaudilliere, told The Associated Press. He said he could not provide further information because the investigation was still underway.

In Bucharest, an AP reporter saw police stationed outside the hotel where the body was reportedly found.

France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s response to Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.