Belgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off road

Two spectators died on Sunday after being hit by a racing car that ran off the road during the Rallye du Condroz event, Belgian authorities said.

The two spectators were a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male.

The rally was held near the town of Wanze in the eastern province of Liege in Wallonia.

The deaths were confirmed by the province of Liege's prosecutor's office on Sunday evening. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said a "number" of people had been injured, but did not specify how many.

The driver and co-driver were taken to hospital, but were not seriously injured. Both had negative results after an alcohol test.

News agencies reported that the road may have been slippery from rain.

Investigators are investigating whether the two teenagers were in an area authorized for public access.

A rally statement expressed condolences to the families of the two teenagers, adding that organizers and participants were "in mourning."

Organizers said that the last leg of the race was cancelled and no trophy ceremony would be hold.

