Pumas upset England 30-29 at Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — Argentina pulled off an astonishing upset of England by 30-29 at Twickenham despite hardly any ball or territory and a battered scrum on Sunday.

The game was scrappy and never flowed, largely due to a slippery ball and soggy field, but those conditions usually suit England's physical and controlled 10-man game.

But the home side too often spoiled tough gains with soft penalties, and the Pumas, out of desperation, showed an edge in ambition to down England at Twickenham for the first time in 16 years.

The lead changed four times in the last quarter alone, as Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli, the world's leading scorer in tests this year with a century, and England's Owen Farrell, the third highest scorer in test rugby history, traded penalty kicks. Between them, they landed 14 of 15 goalkicks.

Boffelli, who had the one miss, made the last penalty for 30-29 with 10 minutes to go. He finished with 25 points, including their brilliant first try.

The Pumas sign-posted more progress under new coach Michael Cheika. Since July, they have beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time, won a long overdue home series against Scotland, and led the Rugby Championship for the first time.

They’d lost 10 straight tests to England since 2009 but will take a psychological edge into their next meeting next September in Marseille on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup.

