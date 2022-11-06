All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 10 2 0 20 51 30 Tampa Bay 12 7 4 1 15 40 38 Detroit 11 6 3 2 14 34 33 Buffalo 12 7 5 0 14 49 38 Toronto 12 6 4 2 14 34 33 Florida 12 6 5 1 13 38 39 Montreal 12 5 6 1 11 34 40 Ottawa 11 4 7 0 8 38 38

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 44 31 Carolina 11 8 2 1 17 38 31 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 28 28 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 5 0 14 41 30 N.Y. Rangers 12 6 4 2 14 34 36 Washington 13 5 6 2 12 35 38 Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44 Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 12 8 3 1 17 46 27 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 27 Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39 Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40 Nashville 12 5 6 1 11 34 40 Arizona 11 4 6 1 9 31 45 St. Louis 9 3 6 0 6 21 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 13 11 2 0 22 46 27 Seattle 13 7 4 2 16 45 40 Los Angeles 14 7 6 1 15 49 53 Edmonton 12 7 5 0 14 46 42 Calgary 10 5 4 1 11 32 33 Vancouver 12 3 6 3 9 41 49 Anaheim 12 4 7 1 9 36 56 San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Colorado 5, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 0

Dallas 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Arizona 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Vegas 6, Montreal 4

Philadelphia 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 4, Calgary 3, OT

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Los Angeles 5, Florida 4

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.