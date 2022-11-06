All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 10 7 1 1 1 16 29 24 Bridgeport 9 7 1 1 0 15 40 29 WB/Scranton 8 6 1 1 0 13 21 13 Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25 Springfield 10 5 4 0 1 11 33 29 Hershey 8 4 2 2 0 10 20 18 Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30 Hartford 8 2 4 1 1 6 20 30

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28 Rochester 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 33 Cleveland 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 39 Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41 Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20 Syracuse 10 2 5 1 2 7 34 40 Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 26 Manitoba 8 5 2 1 0 11 31 22 Texas 9 5 3 0 1 11 32 26 Grand Rapids 10 5 5 0 0 10 34 41 Rockford 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 30 Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 27 Iowa 8 2 3 1 2 7 23 27

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 21 Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21 Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29 San Jose 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 17 Abbotsford 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 31 Colorado 9 4 5 0 0 8 30 29 Calgary 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31 San Diego 10 3 7 0 0 6 27 38 Henderson 10 2 8 0 0 4 25 34

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Syracuse 4, Charlotte 0

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago 2

Utica 2, Rochester 1

Providence 3, Springfield 2

Toronto 5, Belleville 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 7, Ontario 3

Bakersfield 6, Henderson 3

Coachella Valley 3, Abbotsford 1

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.